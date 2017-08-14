Mansfield boozer headbutted petrol station window

A Mansfield man “had a lot on his mind” when he deliberately ran into a petrol station window and shattered it with his head, a court heard.

Daniel Britton got into an argument with a member of staff in the kiosk of the Jet service station, in Rainworth, on July 29.

“He said words to the effect “If you don’t do what I want I will smash the window,”” said prosecutor Leanne Townshend.

“He took a few steps back and ran at the window, hitting it with his head and causing it to shatter. Damage was estimated at £500,” she said.

“In interview he told police he couldn’t really remember what had happened because he had too much to drink.”

Britton, 31, of Stacey Road, admitted causing criminal damage when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield, on Monday.

Britton, an HGV driver, who was not represented, told the court: “It was just a stupid mistake. There was a lot on my mind. I was trying to forget my problems.”

He was fined £150 and was ordered to pay £500 compensation, with £85 court costs.