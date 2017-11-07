Man who robbed woman in street is jailed

A man who robbed a woman in the street has been sentenced to 20 months in prison.
Stuart Nicholson appeared at Nottingham Crown Court yesterday (Monday 6 November 2017) where he admitted approaching a woman in Doncaster Road, Langold threatening her and forcing her to withdraw £500 from a cash machine.
The 50-year-old, of Chichester Walk in Carlton-in-Lendrick, was arrested several days after the incident in July and remanded in custody.
PC Nicholas Wood said: “This is a good result for Nottinghamshire Police following several months of hard work. We will always do our utmost to prosecute such offenders and protect the public.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Worksop Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.