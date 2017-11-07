Man who robbed woman in street is jailed

A man who robbed a woman in the street has been sentenced to 20 months in prison.

Stuart Nicholson appeared at Nottingham Crown Court yesterday (Monday 6 November 2017) where he admitted approaching a woman in Doncaster Road, Langold threatening her and forcing her to withdraw £500 from a cash machine.

The 50-year-old, of Chichester Walk in Carlton-in-Lendrick, was arrested several days after the incident in July and remanded in custody.

PC Nicholas Wood said: “This is a good result for Nottinghamshire Police following several months of hard work. We will always do our utmost to prosecute such offenders and protect the public.”