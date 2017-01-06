Man sought in connection to Worksop theft

Nottinghamshire Police are trying to trace a man in connection with a theft at a Worksop store.

The man is wanted in connection with a theft at Boots in Bridge Street, Worksop on Sunday September 11 2016.

If you recognise him or think you can help, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 000606 of 09/11/2016.

Incident number: 000606-09112016; Occurrence/crime number: 1600036050