Man smeared blood over property after rental arrears dispute

A young man smeared a rented property with his blood and damaged a light switch after his father had been forced to leave the home following a build-up of rent arrears.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Thursday, June 15, how Caleb Kynman, 20, of Duke Street, Creswell, smeared his blood over a wall and damaged the light switch at the home on West Lea, Clowne.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “Kynman’s father had been a tenant and he had left and when the defendant went there the door was not locked because others had also been staying in the property.”

The court was shown photos of a wall at the property smeared with large patches of blood from the defendant.

Kynman told police he had previously thrown something and it had struck the light switch and this had damaged the fuse and the lights no longer worked.

He added that he had spattered blood on the wall after he had cut himself and he said he had cleaned up most of the mess but must have forgotten to clean up the blood that was found.

Kynman, who has a previous conviction for possessing an offensive weapon, pleaded guilty to causing the damage between December, last year, and February, this year.

The court also heard how Kynman was also still subject to a suspended sentence order for a previous offence and by causing damage at the property he had breached the requirements of this order.

Defence solicitor Simon Greaves said the defendant had been living with his father and the property was not in the best of conditions and the defendant suffers with anxiety and depression.

Mr Greaves added that others who had accessed the property had also caused other damage.

Magistrates fined Kynman £120 and ordered him to pay £85 costs, a £30 victim surcharge and £200 compensation.