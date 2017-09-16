Man missing from Bassetlaw is found

A man who had gone missing from the Bassetlaw area has been found.
Andrew Hardy, 37, was reported missing on September 13.
But he has now been located.
Officers thanked everyone who shared the appeal to find him.
A man who had gone missing from the Bassetlaw area has been found.
Andrew Hardy, 37, was reported missing on September 13.
But he has now been located.
Officers thanked everyone who shared the appeal to find him.
Almost Done!
Registering with Worksop Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.