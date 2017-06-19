Man in ‘serious condition’ after assault outside Worksop pub

A man suffered serious head injuries after an assault outside a Worksop pub last night.

The 33-year-old was taken to Bassetlaw Hospital following the incident outside the Cannon pub, Carlton Road, at 10.30pm on Sunday.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: “He was later transferred to Sheffield’s Royal Hallamshire Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.”

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 48 of 19 June 2017, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.