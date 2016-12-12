Man has life-changing injuries after crash in Clowne

A man has suffered life-changing injuries after a two vehicle crash in Clowne.

The collision happened at 6.30pm on Sunday, December 11, at the junction between Creswell Road and Station Road.

Fire crews from Clowne and Staveley were on the scene and cut out the man from a Citroen Picasso and took him to the Northern General Hospital.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: “The man has now been transferred to Hallamshire Hospital with head injuries and life-changing injuries.”

A Seat Leon was also involved and a female was taken to Northern General but discharged in the early hours of this morning.

Both Creswell Road and Station road were closed as well as Hickingwood Lane while the emergency services and the Highways Agency worked at the scene as railings at the junction had been damaged.

Anyone with informations should contact the police on 101 quoting 1014 of 11/12.