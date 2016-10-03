Man charged with robbery of elderly woman in Nottinghamshire alleyway

A man has been charged with robbery after an elderly woman was attacked in a Nottinghamshire alleyway.

A 78-year-old woman was left with a broken wrist and severe bruising to both her arms after having her handbag stolen from her just before midday on Monday 19 September in Huthwaite.

41-year-old Russell Adrian Raworth, of no fixed abode, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court on Saturday (October 1).

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday, October 31 2016.