Man charged with fatal Notts crash

A man has been charged following the death of a woman as a result of a crash on a Notts road.

Benjamin Hughes, 24, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and driving with alcohol over the prescribed limit.

He has been bailed to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on July 27, 2017.

A Notts Police spokesman said: “Officers were called to the scene of the crash on Southwell Road, between High Cross and Thurgarton Village at 12.30am on Sunday 30 October 2016.

Dominique Wright, 23, of the Lincoln area, was a passenger in the vehicle which crashed. She died at the scene.”