Man charged for the murder of Leonne Weeks

Detectives investigating the death of 16-year-old Leonne Weeks have today (Friday, January 20) charged a man with murder.

Shea Peter Heeley, 18, of Doe Quarry Lane, Dinnington, has been remanded into custody and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Saturday, January 21) charged with murder.

Leonne’s body was found at about 10.55am on Monday, January 16, on a pathway just off Lordens Hill, Dinnington.

A post-mortem examination concluded that she died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

T/Detective Chief Inspector Martin Tate, said: “I’d like to thank Leonne’s family for their patience and support while we continue to conduct enquiries.

“I’d also like to thank members of the local community who have come forward with information so far.

“We are still appealing for witnesses, particularly anyone who was in Dinnington on the evening of Sunday 15 January, into the following morning and who saw or heard anything suspicious.

“If you have any information that you think could help us with enquiries, please call 101 quoting incident number 256 of 16 January 2017.

“If you wish to remain anonymous when passing on information, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”