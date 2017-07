A pensioner has died after a crash between a lorry and a car.

Emergency services were called to the B6463 between Oldcotes and Styrrup at 10am yesterday.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: "Tragically, an 84-year-old man died as a result of the incident.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends.

"A police investigation has been launched and anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 217 of July 4."