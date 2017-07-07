Major Worksop road to close for Pride Festival

A major Worksop road is to close for tomorrow’s Pride festival.

Motorists are being advised that driving is prohibited on Potter Street, from its junction with Watson Road to its junction wih Bridge Street, and Bridge Street, from its junction with Potter Street to its junction with Westgate tomorrow (Saturday, July 8).

The road closure will be in place from 9am until 8.30pm.

An alternative route: Westgate – B6024 Newcastle Avenue – Memorial Avenue – Priorswell Road – B6040 Potter Street and vice versa.