M1 service station closed due to gas leak

An M1 service station has been closed due to a gas leak.

Highways England tweeted this morning (October 28 2017) to say the Leicester Forest East Welcome Break services on the M1 northbound is currently closed on both sides of the motorway.

A tweet which was published at 7.30am said: "The Leicester Forest East @welcomebreaknorthbound services on the #M1 between J21 and J21A is CLOSED due to an incident."

Highways England later said both sides of the services were closed.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said the problem is a gas leak.

It is not known when the services will be re-open.