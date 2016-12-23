Luke is helping to clean up West Lindsey

A new role has been set up by West Lindsey District Council to tackle anti-social behaviour and waste crime in the Gainsborough area.

And taking on the challenge, is Luke Thomson, aged 31, who is the new community action and enforcement officer.

Luke said: “This new job role has numerous challenges involving all areas of anti-social behaviour within the West Lindsey community, varying from getting abandoned vehicles removed from the streets, to acting on envirocrimes such as fly-tipping and household waste that has been left out too early.

“Within my role I will be taking an active approach to tackling these issues, being out and about within the community and seeing these problems first hand.

“This requires me to work across all local service areas, gathering evidence of anti-social behaviour and envirocrimes, and then using the appropriate formal and informal action.

“I am also required to act on any case work that gets reported to our customer service team.”

One of Luke’s and the council’s long term aims is to achieve a cleaner safer community within the south west ward of Gainsborough and reduce the weekly build-up of waste in the bins and on the streets.

Luke said: “It’s been an on-going issue for a number of years now, creating extra workload for the streetforce team, with them having to use extra resources to keep on top of waste that is being discarded daily.

“It is a criminal offence to produce waste earlier than their agreed collection date and we will tackling this by issuing warnings, fixed penalty notices or community protection notices to those who are found guilty of waste crime offences.

“The community need to understand that their waste is their responsibility, not the responsibility of the council and any neglect of waste will result in consequences.”

Working within enforcement is something which had always appealed to Luke.

He said: “Having obtained a law degree from university I have the understanding and knowledge needed for this job role.

“Having only recently moved to the area the job opportunity did seem to pop up at the right time.”

Luke says the council’s long term aim is to create a community that works together and works with the authority in understanding that this should be “a town to be proud of”.

Luke said: “For too long now waste build up and fly-tipping has been an issue, creating unsightly areas that are hazardous to the environment.

“We need a change of mind set, we need people to understand it is not okay to put waste out at any time during the week, the collection date is there for a reason and if we stick to the agreed date it will free up valuable time and funds which could be better spent elsewhere within the community.

“Importantly I want people to understand I am here to improve the area, act on things that will make their standard of living better and act on issues that have been on-going for far too long.”

n If you do not know when your bin collection day is, you can find out by visiting www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/my-services/refuse-recycling-and-your-environment/find-my-bin-collection-day.

If you would like to feature in the Standard interview and have an interesting story to tell, or you know someone who does, email newsroom@gainsboroughstandard.co.uk.