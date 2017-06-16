Low-staffing levels at Rampton Hospital putting patient and staff safety at risk, report finds

Unsafe staffing levels are putting patients and staff at a high-security Bassetlaw hospital at risk, inspectors have revealed.

Rampton hospital, home to some of the most dangerous people in the UK including serial child killer Beverley Allit, has been rated as “Requires Improvement” by the Care Quality Commission.

A team of 54 inspectors found that safety of patients and staff was being “compromised” at the Retford hospital and it was not uncommon for just one member of staff to be on duty overnight.

CQC’s deputy chief inspector of hospitals, Dr Paul Lelliott, said: “Our inspectors found a number of improvements were needed to ensure the standard of care being provided at Rampton Hospital meets that which people should be able to expect.

“Staff across all groups reported low morale and a distinct lack of feedback or involvement from trust leadership. They also reported not feeling very confident in raising concerns for fear of reprisal.

“The trust knows what it needs to do to make sure the necessary improvements are made and we will return in due course to check on its progress.”

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, responsible for the running of the hospital, said it was “disappointed” with the findings.

A spokesman for the Trust said: “We will look closely at the final report and have already implemented changes which are making a considerable difference to the staffing issues raised.”

Rampton, which is one of three high-security hospitals in the country, was rated as “Good” for being “caring and responsive.”

At the time of the inspections there were 315 patients at the hospital.

A full copy of the report is available online at: http://www.cqc.org.uk/location/RHA04.