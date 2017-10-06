Lottery cash will help college students get more active

Colleges within the RNN Group, which includes Rotherham College and North Notts College in Worksop, have received £229,500 of funding from Sport England to raise activity levels of students who are completing less than 30 minutes of activity each week.

Sport England’s new Strategy ‘Towards an Active Nation’ puts tackling inactivity at the heart of what it does.

As part of this initiative, Sport England is investing £5 million into projects in colleges that will support their students into regular activity.

The aim of the project is to contribute towards the students’ positive mental wellbeing by reducing stress and improving confidence, building individual development such as working in a team and overall promote a more active lifestyle that can be eventually applied to higher education or employment.

John Connolly, chief executive of the RNN Group said: “On behalf of the colleges within the RNN Group, I would like to say a huge thank you to the National Lottery and Sport England for their funding towards such a worthwhile project.

“As an institution we are committed to developing skills in all aspects of a student’s experience at college and this will be a major contribution to these aims.”

“Working towards a healthier and active lifestyle is not only essential for our students of all ages, backgrounds and abilities, but will also help build interpersonal skills that can be used long after they leave.”

The Active for Life project will take place at Rotherham College, North Notts College and Dearne Valley College over the next two years.

A wide variety of physical activity, sport and fitness opportunities will be provided for students at the colleges.

Mike Diaper, executive director of Community Sport said: “We are delighted to offer the RNN Group National Lottery funding to help get students active.

“This funding will allow colleges to be innovative in addressing the needs and desires of their students to help embed activity in their lifestyle in college and for years to come.”

For more information about the RNN Group, visit the website at www.rnngroup.co.uk