Lorry fire causes delays on M1

A lorry fire caused delays on the M1 this afternoon.

Two lanes were closed on the M1 southbound between J35 and J34 at Sheffield.

Highways England said the lanes were closed while recovery of the vehicle took place.

South Yorkshire Police also attended.

Higways England tweeted just before 3pm: “All lanes open and tanker recovered on the #M1 S/B btwn J35 + J34 #Sheffield. Traffic moving but delays remain back to J35A. Safe journey.”