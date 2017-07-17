Look out for historical treasures at the seaside

People are being asked to keep their eyes peeled for historial treasures during their seaside visits this summer.

With around 50 miles of coast line, it’s not unusual to discover important archaeological or historical finds on the shore in Lincolnshire.

These artefacts have the potential to tells us about how people used the coast in the past, giving us a better understanding of Lincolnshire’s history.

To ensure these opportunities are not missed, Lincolnshire county council’s historic environment team is encouraging people who come across potential finds to get in touch.

Dr Adam Daubney, finds liaison officer, said: “You never quite know what you’re going to find strolling along Lincolnshire’s beaches.

“Roman sites have come to light at Mablethorpe and Ingoldmells, and we’ve found remnants of medieval salt working, showing us how people were exploiting the coast to make a living

“This summer we’d like the public to email us about any potential historical or archaeological artefacts they come across, so they can be examined and recorded.

“And we’ll be sharing the best of what we receive on the council’s Twitter account, @LincolnshireCC.”

Anyone who discovers a potential artefact should contact Dr Adam Daubney by emailing adam.daubney@lincolnshire.gov.uk.