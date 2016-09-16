You can help dying patients deal with loneliness

St Barnabas Hospice is appealing for volunteers to spare a few hours each month to offer companionship, support and a listening ear to patients and their carers.

The charity aims to relieve loneliness of those diagnosed with a life limiting illness by building a relationship offering friendly support, companionship, support and help to get advice and timely referrals.

St Barnabas Hospice hopes to launch the initiative in October and are looking for volunteers to join their Consistent Companions team.

Lisa Gibson, Community Development Manager for St Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice, said: “The charity is committed to offering a lifeline of support and friendship to those with a life-limiting illness who are experiencing loneliness.

“It is essentially about a volunteer supporting a patient to remain engaged with their community by behaving as a good neighbour would.”

Key duties of the role will include companionship and emotional support, respite for carers and providing practical support. Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Lisa Gibson on 01476 513557 or email lisa.gibson@stbarnabashospice.co.uk.