Worksop Town Centre transformed into bustling beach

The seaside comes to Worksop, pictured are Melody Warnes, six, Keisha Fox, six, Layton Fox, one, Laci-Mae Revelle, seven and Ryah Revelle, four with Hayley Warnes and Kadie Fox

Families didn’t have to travel far to enjoy some much-needed sand and sun after Old Market Square in Worksop was transformed into a beach for Bank Holiday weekend.

The beach came to town as part of the Worksop-by-the-Sea event, held by the town’s Business Forum.

The seaside comes to Worksop, pictured are Ralph Rose, six with Pippa Rose, five

There were a host of activities to enjoy such as face-painting, food and craft stalls and live music.

Residents could also relax on giant deckchairs while listening to the sounds of the ocean and enjoying an refreshing ice-cream.

The seaside comes to Worksop

The seaside comes to Worksop, Matthew Holden, 9 months

