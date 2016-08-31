Worksop Tesco superstore is “not closing” despite job fears

Tesco bosses have insisted their Worksop branch is “not closing” despite speculation that the Gateford Road superstore is facing the axe.

In an anonymous letter, the Guardian was told managers at the store had been informed of an “imminent major announcement” that had left some staff fearful for their jobs.

The letter went on: “Some long serving staff with over twenty years of service have resigned over the past six months or so because management were making changes to their hours and conditions, forcing them to resign.

“It is believed that there is an ongoing strategy to get rid of full-time staff so that they do not have to pay redundancy payments should the store close.

“Plans to upgrade the store have been cancelled on more than one occasion leading staff to believe it will never happen and the store is understaffed.”

Tesco would not comment on any other claims made in the letter, but a spokesperson confirmed: “We are not closing our Gateford Road Tesco Superstore.”