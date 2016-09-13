Worksop runner’s Great North Run challenge raises £455 for Parkinson’s UK

A Worksop runner has raised over £455 for Parkinson’s UK affter tacklingthe Great North Run.

David Bell, 41, completed the 13.1 mile gruelling challenge in one hour and 33 minutes.

David, whose dad lived with the condition, joined more than 300 other runners who were running to raise funds for research into Parkinson’s, a progressive neurological condition for which there is currently no cure.

The Parkinson’s UK team of runners aims to raise a combined £150,000 to support and accelerate innovative research into new and better treatments for Parkinson’s.

Current Parkinson’s drugs don’t stop, slow down or reverse the condition - they only mask it for a time.

Despite huge scientific progress, there have been no major advances in Parkinson’s treatments in the last decade.

Funds raised by David and the runners will support the work of Parkinson’s UK to help fund the essential research needed to transform the lives of people living with the condition, in years rather than decades.

Paul Jackson- Clark, director of Fundraising at Parkinson’s UK, said: “I would like to thank David for running for research into Parkinson’s.

“I hope that David’s’ experience will inspire others to sign up to the Great North Run next year.”

To register your interest in the 2017 race email your name and address to events@parkinsons.org.uk.

For advice, information and support with Parkinson’s, visit www.parkinsons.org.uk or call the charity’s free, confidential helpline on 0808 800 0303.