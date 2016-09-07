Worksop priest bows out after 12 years in post

A Worksop priest will officiate his last ceremony at St. Anne’s Church this week after 12 years in the post.

Reverend Simon Cash will carry out his last ceremony at the Newcastle Avenue church on Sunday, September 11.

The priest has revealed he is moving to Dewsbury where he will become Team Rector of the Dewsbury Team Ministry.

Southwell Diocese PCC Secretary Pat McKillop said: “During Simon’s time at St Anne’s, the church has grown in many ways- witnessing the creation of a group of Lay Readers, the establishment of the Light Club for young children and the organisation of Alpha courses introducing people to Christ.

“Simon’s role also included the parishes of St Mary, Norton Cuckney and St Winifred, Holbeck as well as being Area Dean.”

Until a new incumbent is appointed early in the new year, Reverend Luiz Lima will continue the Church’s ministry.

Parishioners will have the opportunity to say goodbye to Simon at a Bring and Share Luncheon in the Church Hall after the service takes place on Sunday.