Worksop graduate lands chance of a lifetime with retail giant

A student from Worksop has designs on a bright future after her homeware creations landed her an internship with a high street retail giant.

Laura Boddice, aged 22, has secured the paid position with Next Home after completing a degree in product design at Lincoln University.

During her studies, she was helped to develop her portfolio by a team of course tutors including technology guru and television personality Jason Bradbury, a visiting lecturer on the course.

Her innovative designs for a new floor lamp, vase and tableware range caught the attention of Next’s recruiters.

Laura said: “It is a really great opportunity to work for a business as large as Next.

“The placement lasts for 10 months with the possibility of a position as a trainee designer at the end.”

Laura joined fellow students from the university’s class of 2016 in celebrating the culmination of their degree studies with family, friends and guests at Lincoln Cathedral for her graduation ceremony this week.

She said: “My lasting memory of the university will be all the friends I have gained as well as the amazing opportunities I’ve been given when working with people such as Jason.

“With his knowledge and experiences in the field, working with Jason has allowed us to design really high-tech products.

“It’s been a very worthwhile and memorable experience.

“I would highly recommend the product design course at Lincoln. It’s given me many opportunities to design and make lots of different products.

“All the staff are amazing. They are always willing to help at any time and I greatly appreciate the opportunities and time that they have given me.”