Worksop Bus Station celebrates one year anniversary

Worksop’s £3.2m bus station is celebrating a year since opening its doors for business.

The station, located at the junction of Newcastle Street and Watson Road, has served more than one million passengers since its launch in 2015.

Worksop bus station

It features eight bus bays, staffed information point, toilets, seating, electronic information screens and CCTV- and is “unrecognisable” from the previous bus shelters which were used by service users in Hardy Street.

The station also has a cafe, Nosh, owned by Worksop-born business man Steve Batty and has strong community ties thanks to the 3.5 metre metal tree sculpture in the station’s entrance way, which was created by the Worksop Civic Society and students from North Nottinghamshire College.

To mark the occasion, staff from Stagecoach East Midlands invited passengers to play Spin the Whell with the chance to win prizes, and there was birthday cake on offer to visitors produced by Worksop bakers Sugar & Silk.

Councillor Alan Rhodes, Leader of Nottinghamshire County Council said: “The new station has proved a very popular addition to the town and one that has been worth the wait after years of campaigning by myself and many others. It certainly provides a safe, comfortable and welcoming environment for passengers.

“It’s been a successful first year here at Worksop Bus station. We wanted to mark this milestone with regular customers, as well as those who don’t usually use the bus, to come in and see what they’re missing.

“As well as the station getting positive comments anecdotally, these are backed by a survey we carried out a month after the station opened. The vast majority of bus users we asked agreed that it has helped make the town an even more attractive place to work, shop and do business.”

SINCE ITS LAUNCH IN 2014 WORKSOP BUS STATION HAS:

More than 90,000 buses have departed from the bus station

It has been open for more than 3,520 hours

The team has sold nearly £12,000 worth of National Express tickets

15,000 customer enquiries have been handled by the information team

Passenger numbers have increased by 3.4 per cent since the beginning of 2016