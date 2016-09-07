Worksop author pens book on St Leger race

A new book penned by a Worksop author on the history of the famous St Leger race is to be published this week.

Tony Barber’s 528 page book The St. Leger, which contains pictures that have not been seen before by the wider public, is being published by Shireoaks publishing house the Bayliss Printing Company.

The books tells the story of the event, which became iconic as the world’s first Classic horserace and has had connections with the Worksop area for centuries.

Tony said: “I was delighted that such a prestigious company agreed to publish my book.

“There is no event in British sport that has a history so long, colourful and important as the Doncaster Classic.

“Most of the historic families from the Worksop region had major connections with the races. At Welbeck, Thoresby and Clumber amongst other places, sumptuous house parties were held.

“Worksop aristocrats and gentlemen would provide prize money and give their names to individual contests. For nearly 250 years the greatest three-year-old thoroughbreds have appeared on Town Moor.”

The first book from a limited edition of 800 signed and numbered copies is to be presented to the Queen’s representative on Legends Day, the first day of this year’s St Leger meeting.

Another limited edition copy is to be offered as an item in the Injured Jockeys Fund charity auction on the same day.

The book is available to order online at shop1.racingpost.com