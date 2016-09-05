Woman’s body found in Langold

The body of a woman was found in a property in the Doncaster Road area of Langold at around midday today (Monday, September 5).

Nottinghamshire Police are now making enquiries to establish the circumstances of her death.

The police can’t confirm any more details at this time.

