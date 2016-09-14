WEATHER WARNING: Two days of heavy rain and thunderstorms on the cards

The Met Office is warning of heavy rain and thunderstorms in Nottinghamshire over the next two days.

Yellow weather warnings have been issued for between 2pm and 11.50pm on Thursday and 00.10am and 7pm on Friday.

Thursday’s warning is for slow-moving, thundery showers which may lead to locally torrential downpours across the area, with the risk of frequent lightning.

And the warning for Friday states: “rain spreading from the west may turn locally very heavy and thundery from early Friday, with the risk of some torrential downpours very locally.”

