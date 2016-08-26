Warning issued about rogue parking firms

Holidaymakers who are jetting off on holiday are urged to use official approved airport parking after a number of national complaints about rogue parking firms.

Advice includes always use an ‘Approved Parking’ scheme and make a note of your mileage reading when you drop it off.

To report any issues contact Lincolnshire Trading Standards via Citizens Advice on 03454 040506.

