Vulnerable may have to pay out more rent

Vulnerable people may have to cough up thousands of pounds more rent a year in the face of a proposed cap on housing benefit.

The cap may see Nottinghamshire’s supported housing residents asked to make up a shortfall of £100 a week to pay rent - this is according to figures from the Starts at Home campaign, which aims to highlight the importance of supported housing, a diverse sector made up of schemes that provide extra care and support.

In the East Midlands, there are more than 32,000 living in supported housing, more than three quarters of whom are older people. The estimated £100 a week shortfall in housing benefit would mean that vulnerable residents need to find an extra £5,200 a year to cover their rent.