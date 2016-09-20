Tributes paid to Warsop dad Nathan Priest

Tributes have been paid to Warsop dad Nathan Priest after police confirmed the body they found following a search last week was the father of two.

Police are not treating the death of the 28 year old as suspicious at this time.

Mr Priest went missing on the evening of Friday, September 9. He was last seen leaving an address in Warsop.

More than 45 people wrote on the Chad’s Facebook page after police identified Mr Priest yesterday.

Please feel free to leave your own tribute to Nathan below.

Mary Sowter wrote: “I am very sorry to be reading this. I send my thoughts and prayers to Nathan’s family at this very sad time.RIP Nathan x”

Justin Cosworth said: “R.i.p brother gone but never forgotten”

Natalie Hawksley wrote: “So sad to hear this. Gone too soon :(“

Tammy Angel Mummy Parker said: “So sad Rip Nathan thoughts with his family & friends x”

Glenice Bramley: “So sad...my thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends...RIP Nathan”

Carole Pullen wrote: “How sad for the family bless them all xx”

Maureen Glover: So sad rip x

Vicky Stray: thought’s are with all.x

Helen Kerry: Rip xxx

Alison Bailey: So so sad x x

Jeanette Bean: R.I.P.

Jane Ashall: So sad and soooo young I can’t imagine what his family are going through at this sad time, thoughts are with his family and friends. I didn’t know the man but by the sounds of it he had a loving family and lots of friends and still young