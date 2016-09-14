Takeaway vows to fight back after zero rating

A Gainsborough Chinese takeaway has vowed to bounce back after been given a food hygiene rating of zero at its lastest inspection.

Hung Wang, on Trinity Street, Gainsborough, was visited by an inspector last month, who awarded it zero marks, out of a possible five.

The food hygiene ratings, known as Scores on the Doors, aim to highlight hygiene standards in pubs, restaurants, take-aways and clubs across the area.

However, owner Lisa Wang said the restaurant was “in the middle of a refurbishment when the inspector came”.

She said: “It was really bad timing for us. We had problems with the floor and it was a lot more serious than we first thought.

“We had to dig the whole shop up and everything was all over the place.

“We are not happy about it, but she realised what was happening and she is going to come back in three months for another inspection and we expect a much better rating and back where we should be.

“We didn’t have any other problems. There were no issues with hygiene or the food.

“We have never had any problems like this before.

“We haven’t done anything wrong.

“This has been horrible. It has affected me quite badly.

“Our regular customers know this rating has nothing to do with hygiene or our food.”

A West Lindsey District Council spokesman said: “The council takes hygiene and food safety seriously.

“The National Food Hygiene Rating Scheme helps promote high performing businesses and enables consumers to make informed choices.

“The hygiene rating shows how closely the business is meeting the requirements of food hygiene law.

“Ratings are based on how the food is handled, the condition and cleanliness of the premises, how food is kept safe and the management of the business which includes good record keeping.

“This encourages businesses to maintain the highest standards of food hygiene, ensuring the best quality for residents.

“Food hygiene officers work closely with businesses to ensure high standards.”

There are several other eateries in the Gainsborough area with scores of below two from inspections which have taken place during 2016.

These include: The Ingram Arms, Blyton Road, Laughton; Family Café, Learoyd Road, Hemswell Cliff; Half Moon Inn, High Street, Willingham-by- Stow; Hemswell RAF Post Office in Hemswell Cliff; Jet Service Station, Bridge Road, Gainsborough; PJ’s Convenience Store, Ropery Road, Gainsborough; and Root, Marshall’s Yard, Gainsborough.