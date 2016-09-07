The weather for today (Wednesday, September 7) is a dry but dull start, with early mist and fog lifting and cloud gradually breaking.

This will allow some sunny spells to develop through the afternoon. Feeling very warm in the sunshine with light winds.

Maximum temperature 25°C.

Cloud will continue to break through the evening, with a sunny end to the day.

Overnight, it will remain warm and dry, with lengthy clear spells.

Minimum temperature 14°C.