Stags sponsors slammed in ‘call girl’ sexism row

The sponsors of Mansfield Town have become embroiled in a sexism row over models who handed out free beer to supporters.

The ladies - who hand out promotional vouchers - are named after club sponsors One Call Insurance, and carry out marketing for the company at the ground.

But some social media users have criticised the use of the phrase ‘One Call Girls’ in their name.

The insurance firm, who are also Mansfield Town’s main shirt sponsors, have come under fire for the revealing, skin-tight outfits the women wear to mingle with fans.

The club took to social media as the girls were handing out beer tokens at the Stags’ game against Doncaster Rovers at the One Call Stadium on Tuesday, which Rovers won 2-0.

Twitter users were unimpressed by the “call girls” phrase and have branded the name “pathetic”, “chauvinistic” and “sexist.”

One user Matthew Gooding tweeted: “‘One Call Girls?’. Stay classy Mansfield.”

Thom Airs put: “One Call Girls’?! As in call girls, as in prostitutes?! Christ.”

While another Phil Rolls wrote: “You don’t see any problem with this? On any level?” And Jamie Ross commented: “Maybe Mansfield Town football club didn’t properly think through the name ‘One Call Girls’.”

Having reflected on the wording, the club then quickly put out another Tweet stating: “For clarity, as our fans are aware, the ‘One Call Girls’ is a byname given to the marketing promoters at One Call Insurance, our sponsors.”