Solar Team wins its biggest contract yet

Gainsborough company, Solar Team, has won a contract to supply and fit a 30kW solar electricity system to a distribution centre in Newark.

Rainbow Nightfreight, a distribution hub for overnight parcel and pallet deliveries in the East Midlands, awarded the contract to Solar Team after a competitive tendering process.

The system will consist of 120 solar panels mounted on the warehouse roof, connected to the site’s electricity supply via a 30kW DC to AC inverter.

Solar Team director, Chris Wright, said: “We are very excited to have won this contract against stiff competition and it will be our biggest installation to date. We are hoping this will be a springboard to winning further commercial solar panel contracts in Gainsborough and the wider area.

“It’s great news that a small business in Gainsborough can win this type of contract.”

Managing Director of Rainbow Nightfreight, Andrew Rainbow, said: “We look forward to working with Solar Team on this project.

“It will help reduce our large electricity bill and provide us with a 20 year income from the Government feed-in tariff scheme.”

The installation is scheduled to go ahead on Monday, November 21, and should be complete before the end of that week.

Solar Team are based in Church Street, Gainsborough and for more information about the company visit www.solarteam.co.uk.