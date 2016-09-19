See who has been before the courts

ALCOHOL

Aleksejs Vasiljevs, 32, of Drake Street, Lincoln. Driving under the influence of alcohol. Fined £295, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for 20 months. Also fined £100 for having no insurance.

Stevie Charnell, 20, of Winn Street, Lincoln. Drunk and disorderly behaviour. Fined £40, £30 victim surcharge and £40 costs.

Luke Staines, 28, of Scampton Avenue, Lincoln. Drunk and disorderly behaviour. Fined £135, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Also fined £135 for resisting a police constable.

THEFT

James Webster, 38, of no fixed abode. Stole toiletries to the value of £44.56 from Boots. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £44.56 compensation and £20 victim surcharge.

Susan Wasley, 42, of Hunters Drive, Gringley-on-the-Hill. Stole toiletries to the value of £29.48 from Boyes. Pay £29.48 compensation and £40 costs.

Christopher Ballard, 43, of Monks Road, Lincoln. Stole meat to the value of £25.28 from Tesco. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge and £40 costs.

MOTORING

Christopher Campbell, 32, of Ashcroft Road, Gainsborough. Driving a car when the windscreen obscured the vision of the driver. Fined £220, £22 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Liam Malone, 36, of Macaulay Drive, Lincoln. Driving without an insurance policy. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

OTHER

Timothy Antcliffe, 44, of St Peters Avenue, Lincoln. Failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.