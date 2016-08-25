Rumble Bee buzzes in with toys for children’s ward

The children’s ward at Doncaster Royal Infirmary received a monster truck delivery of goodies donated from the proceeds of this year’s Doncaster Road Runner Show.

The giant ultra-yellow ‘Rumble Bee’ with its distinctive bee stripe, buzzed on to the hospital site packed full of toys, teddies and games for the children, including £900 worth of Argos vouchers for the ward.

Auto-enthusiasts, Ritchie McGibbon, Michelle Lovell and Nobby Elliot presented their gifts to Children’s Ward staff and patient Connor Halliwell.

Maxine Deakin, play leader at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospitals, said: “I want to say a very big thank you to the organisers of the Doncaster Road Runner Show and those who attended and helped raise the money for these fabulous gifts.

“Play is such an important part of the recovery process for children in hospital.

“These toys will encourage the children to interact with each other and help to comfort them and reduce anxiety while they are receiving treatment.”

The ward will use the vouchers to buy Tippy cups for babies and toddlers and items to improve the facilities for parents who wish to stay with their child overnight.