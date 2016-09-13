Return of fun-filled Clowne Gala

Not even rainy weather could spoil the fun of the fair as Clowne’s annual gala rolled into town at the weekend.

The gala, which took place at Heritage High School on Boughton Lane, featured a live programme of entertainment for all the family from a brass band to dancing and competitions.

Clowne Gala. Sarah Jackson and Keane Bartley try their luck on the Clowne Community Association's �1 Bag Surprise stall.

Visitors were able to browse a wide variety of food and bric-a-brac stalls set up by groups and charities in the community, and tried their hand at a fundraising tombola and lucky dip.

A spokesman for the gala committee said it was a “cool and wet day spent having fun with great people”.

For more information on next year’s gala, which is already in the planning, email gala@heritage.derbyshire.sch.uk or visit www.facebook.com/Clowne-Gala.

CAPTIONS:

nwgu clowne gala as 2: Members of The Company Performance Ensemble entertain visitors to the Heritage High School on Saturday morning where the Clowne Gala was held, and where the musicians, who come from all over the country, train.

nwgu clowne gala as 3~1: CMembers of the Heritage High School Student Voice group, Olivia Palmer, Tanitia Moore and Lewis Salter, look after their tombola stall with proceeds going to the Chesterfield RSPCA, and their own school prom fund.

nwgu clowne gala as 5: The Keepers take their slot on the gala stage.

nwgu clowne gala as 6: Ellie-May, 6 and Maddie Newton, 4, show off their prizes.