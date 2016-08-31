Retford boozer punched off-duty cop

A Retford boozer punched an off-duty policeman who found him in the next door garden shouting for his wife, a court has heard.

Glyn James, 54, of The Oval, Ordsall, admitted common assault when he appeared before Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The court heard Sergeant Simon Cookson had just come off duty and was house-sitting for a neighbour when he heard loud bangs coming from the next door house, on Whinney Moor Lane, Retford, on August 12.

He found James drunkenly banging on a patio door and saying he wanted to see his wife.

The court heard that James told Sgt Cookson: “I am not going anywhere until my wife asks me to leave.”

James pushed the officer, who was still wearing part of his uniform, and then punched him in the face. Sgt Cookson wrestled James to the floor and arrested him for assault.

The court heard James had drunk around ten cans of lager over the course of the day.

He had previous convictions for drink driving in 2009 and 2013.

David Verity, mitigating, said: “He acknowledges he has had a drink problem. He is now seeing an alcohol worker and has been referred to a nurse with a view to doing a detox.”

He said James had been married for 36 years but had argued with his wife the day before and had gone to his daughter’s address to find her.

He said police officers dealt with James ‘forcefully’ when they came to arrest him.

“He is very sorry for his actions,” said Mr Verity. “He was working until a few months ago.”

District Judge Jonathan Taaffe said: “If you don’t realise now that drink has blighted your life, and perhaps more importantly the lives of those who love and respect you, then there is no hope.

“When in drink you become a completely different character.

“This incident is disgraceful for a number of reasons. You are the author of your own misfortune.”

District Judge Taaffe fined James £300, and ordered him to pay court costs of £85 and a £30 victim surcharge, and compensation of £100.