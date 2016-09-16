READER LETTER: Air Ambulance - What is the situation with vital service?

Can anyone tell me what has happened to the Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire Air Ambulance.

Reason for asking is the collection bags that come through the letterbox are now not Notts and Lincs Air Ambulance, but they are from five different counties, Northamptonshire, Derbyshire, Warwickshire, Leicestershire, Rutland and last of all the Children’s Air Ambulance. That is five different counties and the nearest one to us being Derbyshire.

Does Notts and Lincs Air Ambulance no longer operate or do we have to rely on other counties to cover Notts and Lincs?

It’s not so long ago that we had to fight to keep Retford and Worksop ambulance station open, when they wanted to move from King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

It would be nice to know if somebody in authority could tell the people if Notts and Lincs Air Ambulance is still operational.

Maurice Wragg

Rosedale,

Worksop