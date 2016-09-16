Press conference announced in search for missing Nathan

Police have called a press conference in their bid to find missing Warsop man Nathan Priest.

It is understood that senior investigating officers and relatives of Nathan will be speaking at the appeal, set to take place this afternoon.

Earlier today, Nottinghamshire Police revealed that they are growing increasingly concerned for the 28-year-old, who went missing a week ago on the evening of Friday, September 9.

Police increasingly concerned for missing Nathan

Nathan is described as white, around 6ft tall, of a large build with short fair straight hair, brown eyes and a fair complexion.

He was wearing blue jeans and a blue jacket. Officers searching for Mr Priest are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 915 of September 11.

Full report to follow.