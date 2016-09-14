Philippa joins the Treetops team

Nottinghamshire-based Treetops Hospice Care is welcoming Philippa Shreeve as its new director of clinical services this month.

Treetops provides nursing care and emotional support for adults and their families in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

Philippa, 48, is an occupational therapist and was previously an end of life senior transformation manager with the NHS South Derbyshire clinical commissioning group

She said: “I’ve worked closely with Treetops and its staff for several years and have always seen how much value it has in the local community.

“I believe it has a real focus on providing dignified care and a real person-centred care focus which is essential with our current aging population.

“In my role here, I hope I can help us to nurture and develop that talent, those skills and expertise and share this with others within the NHS.”

She is replacing Kathy Longden at Treetops, who is retiring after 14 years and said she was “very proud to have played a part in the significant developments of the hospice.”

George Cameron, chief executive, said: “Kathy has been tremendous over the many years she has worked here and she will be sorely missed.

“However, I am delighted with the appointment of Philippa Shreeve who brings new skills and attributes and has a considerable knowledge of end of life care.”