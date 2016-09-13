Order breach lands Creswell woman in prison for a year

A woman from Creswell has been sentenced to 12 months in jail for breaching a suspended sentence by handling stolen goods.

It comes after police found she had been involved in an incident where a 78 year old woman’s handbag was stolen from a car parked on Duke Street, Creswell, on Sunday, May 1 this year.

A bank card, which had been in a purse in the bag, was used a short time later at a local store.

Sarah Fox, 39, of Hazelby Road, pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods at Chesterfield Justice Centre on Tuesday, June 14.

She also admitted breaching a 24 month suspended sentence for grievous bodily harm which was granted by the same court in September 2015.

Fox was given one week in prison for handling stolen goods, and 12 months in prison for breaching the previous sentence, to be served concurrently, at a separate hearing at Derby Crown Court on Tuesday, September 6.

The court also ordered that Fox pay a £115 victim surcharge.