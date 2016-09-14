North Anston lovebirds celebrate diamond wedding milestone

A North Anston couple who hit their 60 year wedding milestone this week say the secret to a happy marriage is “working together”.

Ron and Maureen Cooper celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary on Thursday.

The lovebirds met in 1953 through a mutual friend and were married at All Saints Church, Laughton in 1956.

Maureen, 81, said: “Ron and I have always worked together, I’d say that is the secret to staying together all this time. I feel very lucky to have Ron.”

Ron, 82, has been feeling poorly since April, but Maureen says she is “very happy to take care of him” as “he has always taken care of me.”

She said: “Ron has worked hard all this time to make sure I am looked after, so it’s his turn.

“We take life as it comes and it’s offered, and try to enjoy every day we have together. You can never predict what’s going to happen.”

Ron and Maureen are being treated to a canal cruise for their anniversary present from their family, who they say they are “very close” to.

Maureen said: “We have two sons, three granddaughters, a grandson and a great-granddaughter and can’t wait to celebrate this special time with the family.”