Nichola now inspired to help slimmers

A woman is launching her own weight loss group after being inspired by her own personal journey.

Nichola Dunk helped cure a muscle condition and got her life back on track after losing three stone in weight with Slimming World.

Her fibromyalgia had got worse and worse with all the weight she had put on since the birth of her son, and she was on the verge of becoming a social recluse.

But she joined Slimming World and managed to lose three stone in just months, easing the pain of her condition and going back out with friends like she used to.

And now she is launching her own group, starting next Monday, September 5, at Christ Church in Thievesdale Close, Worksop.

The 25-year-old was determined to lose weight after her partner proposed at the end of last year.

She said: “The proposal from my partner, and I realised I wasn’tthe size I wanted to be when I walked down the aisle.

“My pain condition is much more under control, allowing me to lead my day to day life with ease. I feel better than I have done years, and my confidence has soared,” she said.