NAME AND SHAME: Worksop and Retford court results

The following people from the Worksop and Retford areas have recently appeared before the courts.

MOTORING

Piotr Jarzebowski, 23, of Gateford Road, Worksop. Drove a car on Victoria Square after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath, namely 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 mililitres of breath, exceeded the legal limit. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes in 100 mililitres of breath. Banned from driving for 17 months. Fined £250. Also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Ernest Moore, 69, of Church Walk, Worksop. Drove a car on Gateford Road while disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence and without an insurance policy in place. Committed to prison for 12 weeks. Driving record endorsed with eight points. Also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Ryan Birkinm 28, of Lanchester Gardens, Worksop. Drove a car on Lincoln View while using a hand-held mobile telephone. Driving record endorsed with three points. Fined £220. Also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a £22 victim surcharge.

Daniel Wilthsire, 28, of Denbigh Avenue, Worksop. Drove a car on Mansfield Road, a restricted 30mph road, at a speed exceeding 30mph. Driving record endorsed with six points. Fined £250. Also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £25 victim surcharge.

Pawel Jedzrekewski, 33, of Godfreys Court. Drove a car on High Hoe Road while disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence with no insurance policy in place. Banned from driving for 12 months. Community order made with unpaid work requirement- must complete 120 hours. Also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a victim surcharge of £85.

THEFT

Shane Craggs, 34, of Suffolk Avenue, Bircotes. Stole laundry products and chocolate, to the value of £19.92, belonging to Farmfoods. Also stole laundry products and various bodycare products, to the value of £41.92, belonging to One Stop Shop. Committed to prison for one month. Also ordered to pay £61.84 in compensation.

Michael Milnthorp, 38, of Winifred Street, Rhodesia. Stole four packets of gammon meat, to the value of £14, belonging to Sainsbury’s. Also stole a bottle of vodka and a torch, to the value of £43, belonging to Morrison’s. Committed to prison for one month. Also ordered to pay a vicitm surcharge of £115.

ASSAULT

Andrew McCusker, 57, of Bean Avenue, Worksop. Assaulted a male. Fined £175. Also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Darren Lee, 41, of Albert Road, Retford. Community order made with Building Better Relationships programme requirement. Also ordered to pay a £200 fine, court costs of £200 and £85 in compensation.

OTHER

Lee Sainthouse, 25, of Cedar Lane, Ollerton. Caused a female to believe that violence would be used against her in that threats of violence were made agsinst her. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for a year. Restraining order made to protect victim. Also ordered to pay £620 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £80.