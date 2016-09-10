NAME AND SHAME: Court Results for Worksop and Retford

The following people from the Worksop and Retford areas have recently appeared before the courts.

THEFT

Darrell Martin, 26, of Hazleby Road. Having entered as a trespasser a building, namely Corner Pocket Snooker Club, stole a quantity of cash therein of a value unknown. Community order made with curfew requirement and electronic monitoring. Must also pay £200 in compensation and £85 court costs.

Gareth Larner, 33, of Victoria Street, Creswell. Stole a pedal cycle, of a value unknown, at Clumber Park. Discharged conditionally for 18 months. Also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20.

Christopher Lincoln, 35, of Manvers Road, Retford. Stole meat, to the value of £33.31, belonging to ALDI. Discharged conditonally for six months. Also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20.

ASSAULT

Philippa Booth, 26, of West Hill Road, Retford. Assaulted a female by beating her. Discharged conditionally for six months. Also ordered to pay £40 court costs and a £15 victim surcharge.

Matthew Marr, 21, of Bracebridge Avenue, Worksop. While in a police car assaulted a police constable by spitting on him. Also damaged a police vehicle by rubbing blood over the rear headrest.Community order made with alcohol treatment requirement. Also ordered to pay £120 in compensation.

Levi Stafford, 19, of Markham Close, Ollerton. Assaulted a male by beating him. Community order made with curfew requirement and electronic monitoring. Also ordered to pay £85 court costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Richard Taylor, 48, of Queen Street, Worksop. Assaulted a male whereby he lunged towards him and make threats of physical violence towards him. Assaulted a female by beating her whereby her pushed her to the chest causing pain and discomfort. Committed to prison for four weeks suspended for 12 months. Also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.

MOTORING

Nerijus Becelis, 29, of Norfolk Street, Worksop. Drove a car on a public road, namely Potter Street in Worksop, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath, namely 92 microgrammes in 100 mililitres of breath, exceeded the legal limit. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Also drove said car without an insurance policy in place. Banned from driving for 25 months.Fined £500. Also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £55.

David Wright, 24, of Hannah Park View, Worksop. Knowing that a vehicle had been taken without the consent of the owner, drove said vehicle without a licence. Driving record endorsed with three points. Fined £180. Also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

Devon Watson, 23, of HMP Ranby, Retford. Used a car in a public place, namely Yorke Street, without a driving licence and without an insurance policy in place. Banned from driving for 12 months. Also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

Harpreet Singh, 30, of Cheapside, Worksop. Used a car in a public place, namely Talbot Road, without an insurance policy in place. Banned from driving for 12 months. Fined £660. Also ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £66.

Jenaye Wheatley, 25, of Field Maple Drive, Mansfield. Drove a car in a public place, namely Mansfield Road, without due care and attention. Banned from driving for six months. Fined £660. Also ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £66.

DRUGS

Wayne Gillatt, 45, of De Lacy Court, Ollerton.Had in his possession a quantity of amphetamine, a controlled drug of Class B. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a victim surcharge of £20.

DISORDER

Julian Gray, 37,of Park Street, Worksop. Use threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person harrassment, alarm or distress. Community order made with rehabilitation activity requirement. Also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £60.

BREACH

Ryan Baker, 21, of Shireoaks Common, Worksop. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work. Order to continue. Fined £100. Also ordered to pay £75 court costs.

OTHER

Owen John, 54, of Gladstone Street, Worksop. Caused unecessary suffering to a protected animal, namely a Springer Spaniel. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. Also ordered to pay court costs of £150 and a victim surcharge of £115.