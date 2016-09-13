Morrismen ready to celebrate major milestone

They’ve danced for royalty and entertained at more venues than you can shake a stick at.

But now Harthill Morris are just a hop, skip and a jump away from a major milestone in the club’s history.

The side will be celebrating their 40th anniversary with a dance spectacular in Sheffield city centre on Saturday, September 17, joined by at least nine other dance teams from throughout the region.

They will dance at six venues across the city.

The day kicks off at 10.30am with displays in Tudor Square, Orchard Square and outside the town hall.

At 11.30am it’s back to the town hall and Orchard Square with a further spot at Leopold Square.

The afternoon session starts at 1.40pm with displays in Leopold Square, Peace Gardens and outside Debenhams on the Moor.

There are then further shows at 2.35pm at the town hall, Peace Gardens and Debenhams.

The day ends with an hour-long eye-catching grand mass dance in Tudor Square at 3.30pm.

The dancers and musicians will then retire for a private birthday cake celebration at the Scout Hut in Trippet Lane.

Jonathan Millward, group squire (dance leader) of the Harthill side which, has danced for the Queen, Prince Charles and Princess Diana in the past, said: “ It promises to be a lively and colourful spectacular with a variety of dance traditions on display.

“We’re aiming to make it an enjoyable and entertaining day out for the whole family.”

Harthill Morris was formed in 1976 as lighthearted way of providing entertainment at a village event.

But it was so well received the founder members – three of whom will be taking part in the birthday bash this weekend – decided to carry on with a more serious approach to learning traditional morris dances and the group has grown from there.