Martial arts superheroes help to raise funds

Martial arts students transformed into superheroes for a fundraising event.

The pupils at Lynx Black Belt Leadership Academy, in Retford, donned capes and tights for the superhero-themed event - raising £200 in the process for Retford mayor Garry Clarkson’s chosen campaign A Ton 4 A Tablet.

The aim of the fundraising campaign is to raise enough money to provide each student at St Giles school with a tablet to help enhance their school education.

Martial arts classes saw superheroes demonstrate their power, flair and spectacular techniques, seeing all students young and old break out into character throughout the sessions conducted by Master Andrew Blinston.

He commented : “I’m not quite sure who enjoyed it the most ... the adults or children.

“It was a great pleasure to welcome Mayor Garry Clarkson and this family to the event and we are very pleased with the amount raised, another two tablets for the children of St Giles School.

“Thanks to everyone who made this possible especially the superheroes.”

For more on the Ton 4 A Tablet campaign, or to see videos of the students practicing martial arts dressed as superheroes, visit www.facebook.com/ATon4ATablet