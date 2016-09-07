Mansfield text pest who harassed ex-partner told to grow up

A Mansfield man who continued to text and call his girlfriend after their relationship broke down, was told to grow up by a judge.

Clint Shane Edwards, 34, of Epping Way, Forest Town, admitted harassment without violence, between June 16 and June 23, when he appeared at Mansfield court on Wednesday.

The court heard police had warned him not to continue contacting his ex-partner after their five month relationship ended, but he persisted.

Frederick Powell, prosecuting, said: “The texts weren’t abusive or threatening, but they were totally unwanted.”

Edwards has a previous conviction for a similar offence in 2014.

Melanie Hoffman, mitigating, said: “He tells me he hoped to work the relationship out. He left gifts on the doorstep for her children.

“He realises he should have simply left her alone.”

District Judge Jonathan Taaffe told Edwards: “You need to grow up. When a relationship ends, it ends. Whatever your views, the lady in question doesn’t want any contact with you.”

Edwards was given a two year conditional discharge and a five year restraining order, preventing him from contacting the woman, was made.

District Judge Taaffe added: “I am going to warn you, with your previous record, if you breach this order, you can expect to go to prison.”

Edwards was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.